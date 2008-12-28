A Week in Florida - The Photos

This week we had the chance to swing by the Baker's Factory and El Chupacabra Ranch. In this gallery you'll find an assortment of photos featuring the five guys above (Ryan Dungey, Zach Osborne, Dean Wilson, Marvin Musquin, and Jason Anderson), along with Blake Baggett, Davi Millsaps, and Ronnie Stewart...enjoy.

Credit: Michael "ML512" Lindsay