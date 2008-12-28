Toggle

Malcolm Stewart

Malcolm Stewart was busy putting in laps up at the Suzuki test track in Corona, Ca. On hand was himself, his father, mechanic, and former Showa tech Todd Brown. We also noticed another high-up from Showa stopped by to hand Todd some goodies for Malcolm to try.

Credit: Michael "ML512" Lindsay
Supercross 2017: Prepping for Oakland

