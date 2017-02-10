PRESS RELEASE

Vital MX: How can you race the most exotic streetbikes, cafe racers, and supermoto machines anywhere in the world? With the help of Ride 2, in video game form of course. What's even better? A free Xbox One or PS4 of your choice plus a copy of the game, which you can enter to win here: Ride 2 Giveaway.

Learn more about the new game in the press release below:

Press Release:

Each bike model boasts an unrivaled level of precision, the vast roster of bikes includes models for major manufacturers such as Yamaha, Kawasaki, Ducati, Aprilia, BMW, Suzuki, Triumph and much more.

Ride2 is featuring more than 190 bikes, new models and categories, like the legendary Two-Strokes for real fans, the Supermoto with their ad hoc physics and the Café Racers with their retro style. Travel around the world in an unforgettable and extraordinary sequence of events: GP circuits, country tracks and city tracks. Over 30 tracks, including the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife. Set up your bike by customizing the aesthetics, motor, brakes, suspension and transmission and enjoy more than 20 brands in Ride 2 to bring your rider to life, choosing gear and riding style!16 game modes: speed down the queen of tracks, Nürburgring, ride in typical motard style and slalom race through street cones for the most enjoyable riding experience ever!

Choose from nakeds, superbikes, supersports, electric bikes and, let loose on one of the numerous two-stroke bikes, café racers and supermotos!

Over 230 Bikes in 19 categories, over 30 tracks in 7 categories, 11 game play modes, more than 300 career events and than 30 different customizable parts for a tailored bike and rider

Collect bikes to create your personal and stylish garage, choosing between the most important manufacturers, different bike models and categories of vehicles (Naked, Supersport, etc)

Brand new tracks: Travel around the world in an amazing sequence of unique events: GP Circuits, Country Tracks and City Tracks. More than 30 tracks, including the legendary tracks and events like the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Macau, the Ulster GP and the Northwest 200

Structure: The structure of the game gives the player a deeper progression and always a new reason to play, thanks to the World Tour, the World Ranking and more exclusive Invitational Trophies

Rewards: The skill points reached will be spent in a Reward Tree that grants the player prizes and bonuses (bikes, discounts, credits, etc)

Social Features: Import the avatar of your friends inside your game, use them in team races, check their profile to see their bikes and loan them

Realistic simulations: The game includes an accurate physics model that allows players to ride a bike as a real rider. Every bike has a specific set up of the engine and of the mechanics and supports specific animations of the rider

Customization: The connection between the rider & his Bike is deeper than RIDE. RIDE 2 offers a wider customization section, 1200 parts focused on turning the stock version of the bikes in real Racing Replica

Over 200 bike models

New categories like the legendary 2 Strokes, the Supermotos and the Café Racers

30 different tracks with different topographic features each

18 of the world’s most important motorcycle manufacturers

Over 1200 customizable parts and over 600 different liveries that you can use to transform a motorcycle for everyone into YOUR own custom bike