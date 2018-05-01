Thor MX Golden Ticket Supercross Giveaway

Poway, CA – Jan 5, 2018 – Thor MX will be a hosting a Golden Ticket giveaway at select rounds of the Monster Energy Supercross Championships.

Starting this weekend at Anaheim 1, two lucky winners will find a Golden Ticket in their Thor Lookbook, which is received upon sign up at the Thor Consumer Zone in the pits. Golden Ticket winners will receive a set (1 pant, 1 jersey and 1 pair of gloves) of Thor Limited Edition 50th Anniversary racewear with a custom name and number printed on the back. Full contest rules and details will be posted on-site at the event.

The Golden Ticket Giveaway will be held at Anaheim 1, Anaheim 2, Glendale, Oakland, San Diego, Arlington, Tampa, Atlanta, Daytona, Minneapolis, and Las Vegas Supercross rounds.

Disclaimer: Prizes are subject to change, equivalent product may be substituted if requested sizes are not available.





About THOR Motocross:

THOR was founded by 4-time World 250cc Motocross Champion Torsten Hallman in 1968 in San Diego, California. Two years earlier, Torsten had come to the United States at the request of Husqvarna to help promote the bike and introduce it to the US market. Torsten saw the American racer’s potential and the need for quality motocross gear so he began importing pants, gloves and jerseys under the brand name Hallman Racing, or THOR (Torsten Hallman Original Racewear). This was the beginning of THOR.

Over the years, countless races and championships have been won by riders wearing THOR. Every product is a progression, a new step forward in design and performance. Always racing forward, always respecting our past, always focused on building quality products that exceed rider expectations. See what’s new at www.thormx.com or call 858-748-0040

The First, The Forever…Torsten Hallman Original Racewear



