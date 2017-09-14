THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios Announce MX vs ATV All Out

September 14th, 2017 - THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios today announced the complete off-road racing and lifestyle experience, MX vs ATV All Out. Currently in development for PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox® One, and PC, MX vs ATV All Out is slated for release in early 2018.



“All Out is the culmination of Rainbow’s decades-long commitment to creating the most comprehensive and FUN off-road racing games!” said Klemens Kreuzer, Managing Director, THQ Nordic GmbH. “Whether your pulling off stunts on your own private compound, exploring wide-open terrain in a UTV, or racing in 16-player online competitions, All Out invites players of all ages and skill levels to experience the freedom of racing and competing off-road.”





See what it means to go All Out: www.mxvsatv.com

In MX vs ATV All Out, Find your Rider Style at your private compound, Free Ride across massive environments, and compete in the best series events! All the bikes, tracks, gear, music, riders, personalities and even UTV’s are packed in! The all new Freestyle mode allows you to win with style and crazy stunts! Or go All Out and show your riding skills in Multiplayer!





Features:

- 2 player split-screen and 16 player online modes!

- Massive open-world environments–three, seven-mile expanses to explore on bikes, ATVs or UTVs!

- Various competition modes including Supercross, Nationals, Opencross, Waypoint, Tag and more, including all the biggest tracks!- Insane stunt system that tests your limits in freestyle mode!

- Your own private compound that you can turn into a show room for all of your customized vehicles!

- Vehicle tuning and upgrades with original performance parts!- Rider style! Choose gear from numerous companies or compete with one of the many top professional riders from around the world!

- All new UI plus major enhancements to Rainbow’s coveted physics and terrain deformation technologies: Rider-Reflex 2.0 and Real-Time Deformation 2.0!





THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios want you to go All In before you go All Out! The MX vs ATV All In Edition is available for digital download beginning today on PSN and Xbox LIVE. The All In Edition presents Rainbow’s Supercross Encore game plus available expansions as a digital bundle download for just $29.99! For a limited time, players will get the original bikes, official 2017 Supercross tracks and much more at an incredible value.





About THQ Nordic:

Founded in 2011, THQ Nordic is a global video game publisher and developer. Based in Vienna, Austria and Karlstad, Sweden with subsidiaries in Germany, Sweden and the USA, THQ Nordic brands include Darksiders, MX vs. ATV, Red Faction and Titan Quest. THQ Nordic is meant to represent a core approach of doing much more than “owning” a highly competitive portfolio of IPs. It revolves around cherishing them, and aligning them with the very best development resources to expand upon them with the level of experience that communities and established fan bases expect and deserve.

The company’s internal development studios are Grimlore Games based in Munich, Germany; Rainbow Studios based in Phoenix, Arizona; Mirage Game Studios AB based in Karlstad, Sweden; Foxglove Studios AB based in Stockholm, Sweden; Black Forest Games based in Offenburg, Germany and Pieces Interactive based in Skoevde, Sweden.