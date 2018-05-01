THQ Nordic Announces MX vs ATV All Out Release Date

Karlstad, Sweden, Vienna, Austria and Phoenix, AZ – January 5, 2018. – THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios today announces the complete off-road racing and lifestyle experience, MX vs ATV All Out, will launch worldwide on March 27, 2018 for PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, and PC.

In MX vs ATV All Out, players start out on their own, private compound where they earn valuable upgrades while honing their racing skills – upgrades include gear, parts, MX bikes, ATVs and UTVs! Players can choose to explore massive open-world environments or compete in Supercross, Nationals, Opencross, Waypoint, and Tag events on all the biggest tracks with many top pro riders from around the world. All of this plus an insane stunt system in freestyle mode, two-player split-screen, and 16-players competing online.

Players who pre-order MX vs ATV All Out at participating retailers will receive the Champion’s Pass – instant access to gear, parts, vehicles and vehicle upgrades valued at 100,000 Moto Coins. That’s like earning enough in-game cash to fully upgrade two, brand new bikes – the equivalent of eight hours of top, in-game performance – before you even twist the throttle!

Players who pre-order MX vs ATV All Out from PlayStation™ Store or Xbox Store will get FOUR DAYS Early Access prior to the game’s release. That’s FOUR DAYS to refine their racing skills and earn Moto Coins while exploring open worlds or racing in events.

Pre-order Now: MXvsATV.com

About THQ Nordic

Founded in 2011, THQ Nordic is a global video game publisher and developer. Based in Vienna, Austria and Karlstad, Sweden with subsidiaries in Germany, Sweden, and the USA, THQ Nordic brands include Darksiders, MX vs. ATV, Red Faction, Titan Quest, Biomutant and many more.

THQ Nordic is meant to represent a core approach of doing much more than “owning” a highly competitive portfolio of IPs. It revolves around cherishing them, and aligning them with the very best development resources to expand upon them with the level of experience that communities and established fan bases expect and deserve.

The company’s internal development studios are Grimlore Games based in Munich, Germany; Rainbow Studios based in Phoenix, Arizona; Mirage Game Studios AB based in Karlstad, Sweden; Foxglove Studios AB based in Stockholm, Sweden; Black Forest Games based in Offenburg, Germany, Pieces Interactive based in Skoevde, Sweden, and Experiment 101 based in Stockholm, Sweden.

