Stone Edler Tests the 2017 AXO Trans-Am Racewear

Stone Edler spent the day out at Pala testing the 2017 Trans-Am Racewear line as he prepares for the final rounds of the Monster Energy Supercross Series.

The AXO Trans-Am pants are designed with stretch panels and an exclusive 3D knee construction for freedom of movement and extension. They are constructed from high tenacity fabrics and have hip padded areas that are included in the pattern of the pants. The Trans Am pants also incorporates a heat resistant leather panel in the inner knee, front and thigh panels in soft 4WAY stretch material and mesh areas to offer superior levels of comfort and performance. The jersey is made of an extremely lightweight and breathable polyester fabric sublimated with color blocking graphics.

The new Trans-Am racewear will be available for purchase May 2017 in four color combinations:

White/red (vented)

White/purple

Blue/yellow (vented)

Orange/blue

