Star Racing Yamaha Welcomes Monster Energy as Title Sponsor, Announces 2018 Roster

Cypress, CA - November 14, 2017 – Monster Energy, a long-time sponsor of Yamaha’s racing teams around the globe, has signed on as a title sponsor for Star Racing’s supercross and motocross team for 2018. The official team name is Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star/Yamaha Racing.

Dave Gowland, Monster Energy Motorsports Director, commented, “As part of the successful and cooperative global racing relationship between Monster Energy and Yamaha Motor, we are thrilled to announce a new partnership that will see the Monster Energy brand and marks backing the Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star/Yamaha Racing team in both the Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships in 2018. Through the sponsorship, Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star/Yamaha Racing will join Yamaha’s already established, Monster-Energy-sponsored MotoGP, MXGP, World Superbike, MotoAmerica, and AMA Pro Supercross and Motocross racing programs. And also, as a way to close the loop on the global relationship between Yamaha Motor and Monster Energy, the new arrangement will also see Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star/Yamaha Racing develop and support amateur Yamaha motocross racers via Yamaha’s highly successful bLU cRU program.”

Bobby Regan, owner of Star Racing, added, “With Monster Energy now joining us, our team is complete, and we couldn’t be happier about it. We’re looking forward to working with Monster Energy and winning championships for them. Also, Monster Energy has long been an avid supporter of motorsports at the grassroots level, so we’re especially pleased to be working with another great company that shares our passion for amateur racing.”

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star/Yamaha Racing team riders include Aaron Plessinger (#23), Dylan Ferrandis (#24), Colt Nichols (#31), Mitchell Oldenberg (#52), and Justin Cooper (#62) aboard YZ250Fs. The team will make its debut on January 6 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California, for Round 1 of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

Also, Star Racing’s Elite Amateur Riders for 2018, Ty Masterpool (#936) and Matthew LeBlanc (#329), will make their debuts at the Thor Winter Olympics (Mini O’s), which take place on November 20-25 at Gatorback Cycle Park in Alachua, Florida.



