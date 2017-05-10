Ryan Villopoto, Chad Reed to Race Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Santa Monica, Calif. (October 5, 2017) – Red Bull Straight Rhythm will return to Fairplex in Pomona on October 21, and this time will feature a new class and some new faces. In its fourth year, the event will continue the format started last year where practice, qualifying and racing will all take place on the same day, with the finals taking place at night under the lights. Red Bull Straight Rhythm has become known as an event that breaks the Supercross/motocross mold, as it features head-to-head racing, no turns, and multiple classes not found anywhere else. Tickets are still available at redbull.com/straightrhythm and the event will air live on Red Bull TV.

As previously announced, Ken Roczen will host (but not race) the Two-Stroke Shootout, an eight- man, two-stroke-only class. Confirmed riders in that class include four-time Supercross and three- time motocross champion Ryan Villopoto and two-time Supercross and motocross champion Chad Reed. This will mark the first U.S. race for Villopoto since his retirement in July 2015 – and the first time he’s ever raced a two-stroke in competition. Reed hasn’t raced a two-stoke in twelve years - since the 2005 Supercross season. Other riders in the two-stroke class include motocross/endurocross rider Mike Brown, fan favorite Ronnie Mac, and former Supercross/motocross and current GNCC racer Ryan Sipes.

In addition, the event will once again contain a Lites Class (250cc and below) and an Open Class (greater that 250cc), and this year these classes will contain eight riders each. In the Open Class, the riders announced today include 2016 Red Bull Straight Rhythm Open Class Champion Marvin Musquin, newly minted Red Bull KTM rider Broc Tickle, returning racer Josh Hansen and 2016 AMA EnduroCross National Champion Colton Haaker. The Lites Class will feature 2016 Red Bull Straight Rhythm Lites Champion Shane McElrath, 2016 third place finisher Jordon Smith, Alex Martin and Josh Hill. Josh Hill will once again be at the helm of the Alta Motors Redshift MX electric bike, which has received chassis development, weight reduction and suspension tuning since taking fourth place last year. The remaining riders for the Two-Stroke, Open and Lites classes will be announced shortly.

An evolution of the sport of Supercross, Red Bull Straight Rhythm features head-to-head racing on a 1⁄2 mile rhythm track with no turns. Red Bull Straight Rhythm debuted in 2014 at the Auto Club Raceway at Fairplex in Pomona, and saw James Stewart win in the Open Class, with Marvin Musquin taking home the top spot in the Lites Class. In 2015, James Stewart defended his title, once again landing on the top of the podium in the Open Class, with his brother Malcolm taking first place in the Lites Class. Last year, Marvin Musquin returned to the event and dominated the Open Class, with Shane McElrath taking the win in the Lites Class. Straight Rhythm takes place as part of the Red Bull Signature Series, a collection of the most progressive and innovative events in action sports.

Each single-day ticket gives access to practice, qualifying and the finals. With over 10,000 grandstand seats, plus an infield, spectators will be treated to a one-of-a-kind experience while watching an all-out sprint to the finish line. For those that need a break from the action, spectators will also have access to the race pits, numerous concessions and side acts throughout the day, offering something for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased at redbull.com/straightrhythm.