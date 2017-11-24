RXR Protect Black Friday

Prep"air" and protect with RXR Protect MX!





With riding styles becoming more and more aggressive, we've engineered the RXR Protectors to provide incredible mobility on the bike while maintaining a high level of protection. That’s why we've developed an inflatable air chamber, the ASA (Air Shock Absorber) -- technology built directly into our line of chest protectors providing nearly 5x the protection of a standard plastic chest protector.

Lightweight, thin and customizable with your name and race number for free!

Take advantage of our BLACK FRIDAY savings and get 20% off your purchase at https://rxrprotect.com/us/

Take advantage of our BLACK FRIDAY savings and get 20% off your purchase at https://rxrprotect.com/us/

Take advantage of our BLACK FRIDAY savings and get 20% off your purchase at https://rxrprotect.com/us/