PRESS RELEASE

RXR Protect Black Friday

Vital MX member RXR Protect
RXR Protect
11/24/2017 12:00 AM

Prep"air" and protect with RXR Protect MX!


Jo Shimoda #47 with the RXR Protect Bullet

With riding styles becoming more and more aggressive, we've engineered the RXR Protectors to provide incredible mobility on the bike while maintaining a high level of protection. That’s why we've developed an inflatable air chamber, the ASA (Air Shock Absorber) -- technology built directly into our line of chest protectors providing nearly 5x the protection of a standard plastic chest protector.

Lightweight, thin and customizable with your name and race number for free!

Take advantage of our BLACK FRIDAY savings and get 20% off your purchase at https://rxrprotect.com/us/

Customizable range !

Bullet chest protector presentation RXR Protect

Taking airbag technology to the track RXR Protect

