RCH Racing and Suzuki Conclude Partnership

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Brea, Calif, (July 27, 2017) – Suzuki Motor of America, Inc., (SMAI) and RCH Racing today announced the mutual decision to conclude their partnership agreement at the end of the 2017 AMA Supercross and AMA Motocross championship series.
“It’s been a privilege to work with such a driven group of individuals and Suzuki is very appreciative of the hard work and efforts the team has put forth culminating in the 2016 AMA Pro Motocross Championship”, said Kerry Graeber, Suzuki’s Vice President, MC/ATV Sales and Marketing. “The team and Suzuki achieved their respective goals of winning a championship and it’s gratifying to conclude this partnership successfully.”
“As defending AMA Pro Motocross Champions, it’s tough to get to the point where plans evolve and tough business decisions must be made,” said RCH team co-owner Ricky Carmichael. “My partner Carey Hart and I are very proud of our guys and grateful we were able to achieve the success we did as a team. I am also personally looking forward to continuing my long relationship with Suzuki in another capacity as we wind down RCH.”
Carmichael will continue his role as Suzuki Brand Ambassador representing the company, hosting the Camp Carmichael event for Suzuki’s amateur racers, as well as working with Suzuki’s Racing programs and assisting with future product development.
Suzuki will announce further plans for its 2018 Supercross and Motocross Racing efforts in the coming weeks.
Bermshredder449
7/27/2017 2:50 PM
This is not really that big of a surprise, honestly. Suzuki's have lost every shoot out for the last few years, even though the bike is decent. They swallowed the Jim Jones Cool Aid and went to HORRID air forks, beyond bad, did anyone test them ? Doubtful. and who is the brains behind the engineering that also put the green light on the bike weighing 260 lbs? Cmon, Really !!! It costs MILLIONS of dollars to run a factory team, and if your bike on the showroom floor is a garbage scow, its just gonna sit there while Mom and Pop dealership are forced to try and sell an anchor to a drowning man. Ken Roczen won the title because he told them to change the bike to match him, it only took a year and a half. Suzuki needs to build an 08 RM250 2 stroke engine, in a modern chassis, with real true to life SPRING forks that actually move, then sales would pick up. The 2018 450 made me yawn, just like all of the 450s,They are NO FUN to ride and cost a fortune to make them right after already costing a fortune to buy in the first place . Oh yeah and they all made their bikes HEAVIER!!! More engineering excellence!!! Don't cry for RCH , they got smart and quit LOSING their money, plain and simple.
Mxrider75
7/27/2017 2:10 PM
Man this sucks
organdoner
7/27/2017 1:09 PM
I feel like the big wigs in charge of handling moto/supercross are doing a horrible job. I always compared motocross to ultimate fighting. Back then MMA was considered human cockfighting, and keeping up with both sports they seemed to be about the same as far as the guys getting paid. Literally neck and neck to be a top guy for years as far a corporate sponsors marketing getting paid etc... Since then moto has gone down the toilet, we can't keep sponsors in moto. The ratings are an absolute high. While golf, baseball, NASCAR, NBA, NFL, all their rating dropped significantly while supercross and moto went this year went way up. People obviously are liking us. So how can we have so many problems keeping sponsors. Factory teams pulling plugs (after a national championship last year). Unbelievable. And look at MMA his day and age. It's killing it, these human cockfighters are balling now. Is Dana white that much if a genius.? When rich franklin was the big dawg is MMA he was making about 350k a year. You look today at what Conner mcgreggor is making. He's blowing any factory rider out the water, multi millions. Carey hart was doing RCH not for the big bucks, because he loves this sport and is passionate. So to hear RCH pulling the plugs just tells me that they have all the wrong guys handling our sport. They need me in charge of this ship I'll have riders coming out of 1oak nightly on TMZ with a gaggle of girls hanging off them and a line of people waiting for autographs. And making money. This is a main stream sport, riders are top tier athletes but for some reason we get paid like some underground nobodies that people are not interested in. Sponsors should be knocking doors down to sponsor RCH, with live coverage weekly and the ratings (numbers) prove this sport is what people want to see. So what is the problem. Poor management for the sport as a whole. Somebody needs to get their heads outs their buttts. Or give me the opportunity
Mxrider75
7/27/2017 2:15 PM
I agree with every word , hate to see this team leave the sport became a huge fan of RCH when they hired Josh hill, and have been routing ever since.
nc_mx_kid
7/27/2017 11:18 AM
I read Ricky Carmichael will extend his "employment" with Suzuki however the "RCH Suzuki Team" members will need to be looking for a job.......