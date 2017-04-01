ProTaper & VitalMX Create Weekly “Forum Fantasy” Contest

PRESS RELEASE

Play for your chance to win a ProTaper product by guessing Supercross/Motocross event results!



Irvine, CA January 4, 2017 — If you love racing as much as we do at ProTaper and VitalMX—and enjoy bench racing

with your buddies even more—check out the all-new ProTaper Forum Fantasy game on the VitalMX forum.



To play, VitalMX forum members need only make a post in the “stickied” ProTaper Forum Fantasy discussion topic,

predicting the top three main event (for Supercross) or overall (for Motocross) finishers in the 250cc and 450cc classes.

Get all six riders in the correct finishing positions and you could be a winner!



“I’m a huge fan of racing and have always been into fantasy games, whatever the sport may be,” says ProTaper Brand Manager Paul Perebijnos. “So I wanted to create something for like-minded people that’s easy and fun to participate in while also getting them excited about the brand.”



“We’ll have a predetermined prize list with a different ProTaper product each week; you win that week, you win that prize,” adds Perebijnos. “If we can introduce more enthusiasts to the ProTaper product line and provide some additional excitement while watching the races, it should be a win-win for everyone.”



For more details, log on to the Vital MX Moto-Related forum and follow the simple game rules for your chance to win!



Good luck and get those picks in!