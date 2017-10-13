Polisport Releases Clear Plastic Kits for KTM, Honda, and Yamaha Models

October 13th, 2017 – After the FLO yellow color, Polisport releases the CLEAR Plastics. Now you can customize your motorbike with these Polisport’s exclusive colors giving it a unique and personal look, making it stand out from the crowd.

Polisport clear plastics will be available for some models of KTM, Yamaha, and Honda; in a complete kit. All the parts will also be available separately so you can mix and match with other colors.

Honda CRF250R

Honda CRF450R

KTM SX/SX-F/XC/XC-F

Yamaha YZ125/250

