Official - Justin Bogle and Weston Peick to Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team for 2018

Vital MX: It's a big day in the team announcement world, as the JGR team announces themselves as Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team...plus placing Justin Bogle on the squad and returning with Weston Peick.

Brea, CA. (September 7, 2017) – The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team is proud to announce the signing of Weston Peick and Justin Bogle for the 2018 supercross/motocross season.Weston Peick has been a valued part of the Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) program since 2015, and he continues to make significant progress. The Wildomar, Calif. native was in top form during the early rounds of the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series, until a wrist injury sidelined him. Weston returned for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series, where he scored top-ten finishes in 14 motos and ended the series in eighth overall. “I couldn’t be happier to sign with JGR again for 2018,” said Peick. They’ve believed in me for several years. I have the utmost confidence that together we accomplish great things, and I plan on continuing my career with them long past 2018. I’m eager to ride the all-new 2018 Suzuki RM-Z450 and begin testing for the upcoming season.”Justin Bogle joins the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team hot on the heels of an impressive summer. The Cushing, Okla. native won two motos, the Budds Creek National overall, and finished sixth in the final standings. It’s no secret that Bogle, the 2014 AMA 250 SX Eastern Regional Champion, has the talent and speed to excel in both disciplines.“I’m obviously very excited to be on the team, and I’m beyond thankful for the opportunity,” Bogle said. “It has been a rough couple of years, but things are starting to turn around. I’m very happy with my program, my training, and my personal life. This is all coming together at the perfect time. Truthfully, I wouldn’t have been ready for this chance two years ago. As cliché as it sounds, everything happens for a reason. I have learned from my struggles and have grown as a result. I’m excited to be working with an incredible team of people, and I feel good about our chances in 2018.” Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team manager Jeremy Albrecht is elated to have Weston Peick and Justin Bogle under the JGR tent for 2018. “This next season is shaping up to be a great year. Weston has made huge strides since joining the JGR squad. His never-say-die attitude and commitment to his craft embody what JGR is all about.” Albrecht continued, “Justin Bogle has been a revelation this summer. It’s obvious that he has the skills and dedication required to be on the top step of the podium, and I’m confident in his abilities.” With regard to the union between Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. (SMAI) and JGR, Jeremy Albrecht added, “We’re excited as a team to join forces with Suzuki. Moving forward, I feel that Weston Peick and Justin Bogle are very important pieces of the puzzle. With factory equipment, our team of specialized technicians and the all-new Suzuki RM-Z450, both riders have all the necessary tools to succeed.”The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team will make its debut at the Monster Energy Cup on Oct. 14, in Las Vegas, Nev.