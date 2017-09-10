Toggle
Neken Accepting Resumes for 2018 Season Support Program

10/9/2017 1:49 PM

Neken Accepting Resumes for 2018 Season Support Program

October 9th, 2017 – Championship-winning triple clamp and handlebar manufacturer NEKEN is accepting resumes for the 2018 season.  Throughout the month of October, we encourage you to send your resume to us at support@nekenusa.com.  NEKEN is launching an exciting new support program for amateur and professional racers. 

As an OEM supplier for top brands since the 1990’s, NEKEN knows it takes confidence to race your very best.  Knowing that your machine is equipped with handlebars and triple clamps manufactured with premium materials and engineered to be the best will ensure that every time you go to the starting line you go with the confidence to win. 

Whether you race Supercross, motocross, off-road, trials, enduro, ATV racing, flat track or minibikes, we are looking for amateur and professional racers from all disciplines to join our team today!


Neken
