MotoConcepts Racing Announces 2018 Rider Lineup and Race Schedule

August 18, 2017 (Spokane, Wash) – MotoConcepts Racing (MCR) is proud to unveil its 2018 rider lineup and race schedule.

Following a solid 2017 Supercross season, MCR is pleased to welcome the return of the #10 of Justin Brayton who will be competing for wins in the 450 class alongside his 2017 teammate Vince Friese.

“Brayton’s experience and maturity allows consistently strong starts and top ten finishes making him a strong podium contender,” said MCR team manager, Tony Alessi. “Friese, who is proven to be one of the strongest starters in the 450 class continues to display growth that will enable him to be a top-ten finisher. I look forward to working with both of these talented riders again.”

A new addition to the 2018 lineup is multi-time race winner and past 250 West champion, Jake Weimer. Weimer, who also holds a King of Bercy title and is a member of the winning 2009 Des Nations Motocross team, brings proven success and talent. “While looking to add a third 450 rider, we had multiple ex-champions to choose from,” said Alessi. “After speaking with Jake, we felt with the proper training, testing and time to prepare, Jake will possess the needed confidence to perform at a high level. It is our belief Jake has plenty left in the tank to be competitive.”

“I’m enthused about our 2018 team program,” said MCR team owner, Mike Genova. “MCR will have more 450 riders on the track than any other team in the paddock and the quality of our riders is quite impressive.”

MCR is pleased to announce a continued partnership with American Honda for the 2018 race season. “I’m excited to go into a second year with a group like Honda,” said Genova. “We found last year’s experience to be productive, enjoyable and effective for all parties involved and expect the relationship to only improve.”

MCR’s 2018 race plan includes the upcoming Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas as well as the full Monster Energy AMA Supercross series.



