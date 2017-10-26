Mitchell Harrison Signs with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

October 26th, 2017 - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing are excited to announce the addition of Mitchell Harrison to the team through the 2018 Supercross and Pro Motocross seasons. Harrison will make his debut in the 2018 AMA Supercross season, where he will race in the 250SX class. He will then turn his sights on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship aboard his FC 250 machine.

Click photo to change size and caption



Mitchell Harrison: “2018 is my chance to charge forward on an elite team. I look forward to starting the season out strong and ending each night up on the podium! I am grateful for this opportunity with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.”

Bobby Hewitt – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing US SX/MX Team Manager: “I am excited and feel very fortunate to have Mitchell Harrison for this season. He will be very competitive in the 250 class and has the abilities to be on the box each week. I have some very talented young riders that are going to need some time to develop over the next two or three seasons and this addition will help them gain the knowledge and experience that they may need as the team evolves.”