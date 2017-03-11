Milestone Announces MXGP 3 for Nintendo Switch

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) November 3rd, 2017 – Youthstream and Milestone are proud to announce that MXGP3, The Official Motocross Videogame, will be available on Nintendo Switch™ starting from November 21st (17th November already available only in USA). Players can now engage in challenging competitions with all riders, choosing all bikes and tracks of the official 2016 season, wherever they are, whenever they want!

mxgpvideogame.com

Click photo to change size and caption



