Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

Milestone Announces MXGP 3 for Nintendo Switch

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 28 10 424 361 376 5029 55 3

GD2
11/3/2017 10:44 PM

Milestone Announces MXGP 3 for Nintendo Switch

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) November 3rd, 2017 – Youthstream and Milestone are proud to announce that MXGP3, The Official Motocross Videogame, will be available on Nintendo Switch™ starting from November 21st (17th November already available only in USA). Players can now engage in challenging competitions with all riders, choosing all bikes and tracks of the official 2016 season, wherever they are, whenever they want!

mxgpvideogame.com

Click photo to change size and caption


Related: MXGP 3 Video Game
MXGP 3 Video Game
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest