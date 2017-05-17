Michael Mosiman Joins Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, Martin Davalos Moves to 450 Class

May 17, 2017 - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Mosiman to the 250 class line-up of the 2017 Pro Motocross team. His hard work racing under the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna amateur team has shown that he has the drive and determination to succeed on the team. Mosiman will be making his Pro Debut at Hangtown on May 20th, 2017.

This season Martin Davalos will be lining up at Hangtown in the premier 450 class to compete in all 12 rounds of the AMA Nationals. Davalos has been with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing since 2015 and has shown great amounts of determination and pride for what he does. He will be riding the season aboard an FC 450 in order to show his progression into the 450 class.

Michael Mosiman: “I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to make my pro debut under the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team rig for the 2017 motocross season! The fact that I will be under the tent of one of the premier factory teams as a rookie blows my mind. I’ve grown up racing at Hangtown and have always dreamed of the day I’d be racing the National there as a pro.”





Martin Davalos: “I’ve been wanting to race in the 450 class for a long time now. I am thankful for the opportunity and actually just found out that I was approved to. I haven’t been able to do much testing, but I look forward to racing and adjusting to the FC 450 throughout the summer.”





Bobby Hewitt – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: “I’m excited to see Mosiman make his pro introduction at Hangtown this season. Mosiman will be the first of three amateurs we have in our amateur program that will make their pro debut at Hangtown each season. With the addition of Mosiman in the 250 class this season it allows me the flexibility I need to evaluate more experienced 250 rider’s on the team in the premier 450 class. Martin racing in the 450 class is equally as exciting for the team. We have worked together for many years and I know how important this opportunity is for him. I personally believe Martin is going to surprise some people with his speed and do very well this season on the bigger bike.”



