Martin Davalos Out for Ironman Motocross National

August 24, 2017 - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Martin Davalos will be withdrawing from his AMA Pro Motocross fight with just the final round remaining. Due to a crash in Moto 2 of the Budds Creek National, Davalos has been evaluated by doctors, who recommend that he not put weight on his knee as a preventative measure.

The final round takes place this coming Saturday August 26th in Crawfordsville, Indiana, where Dean Wilson and Zach Osborne will continue their well fought battles for the podium with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.