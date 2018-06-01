KW RaceWear - Design your own gear today!

January 6th 2018 KW RaceWear launched an all new website with a refreshed MX Gear customization tool. “Readable, transparent, and with many new features, the site encourages a visit to begin designing personalized gear today.” - this was the goal of the team that created the update.

KW introduced “color by you” MX gear and their first version of the customization tool in late 2016. Improvements to the new version of the website are more user-friendly and convenient. One of its greatest advantages is its multilingualism. Visitors from many countries will be able to understand it and find what they are looking for.

The main products KW produces are motocross clothes, and more specifically: personalized jerseys and pants. In just a few short steps, unique composition is created. There are many designs templates to choose from to begin the process. A novelty is the possibility of choosing the font for the name and number along with its preview on template. In this new tool there is also an option that allows to change font color and its border.

"We wanted to make shopping and customizing products even more intuitive, clear and simple. We have put a lot of work into this page so that our customers who've already had the pleasure to familiarize themselves with the previous version and those who will do so in near future go through the process with pleasure, " said BK, KW RaceWear CEO

Continuous development is the keynote of KW RaceWear. Along with the new website KW is pushing forward with development and technicality of their products and services. There is a lot more to come.

Contact:

KW RaceWear

www.kwracewear.com

info@kwracewear.com



