Justin Bogle Out for Anaheim 1

Brea, CA (January 3, 2018) – Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team’s Justin Bogle will be sidelined for the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series opener at Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday. The Cushing, Okla. native is recovering from a practice crash that has kept him off the bike for an extended period of time.

“The off-season was rough on me. I had a crash at the Monster Energy Cup in October, and then had a similar issue while practicing in Florida. The second crash set me back. It’s tough, because both crashes were freak accidents. That’s how it goes in this sport sometimes,” stated Justin Bogle. “I had high expectations coming into the 2018 Supercross series. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to reach some of those goals now. I need to get my body figured out before I can get back to racing. I should be able to line up to the gate soon.”

Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team manager, Jeremy Albrecht, echoed Bogle’s thoughts on the situation. “We are bummed that Justin is going to miss Anaheim 1. It’s the beginning of a new series, and Bogle wants to start things off on the right foot. However, injuries happen in this sport. He will be evaluated after Anaheim. At that time we’ll have a better idea when Justin will line up.”

Regardless, Justin Bogle will be in attendance this weekend. “I’ll be at Anaheim 1 to meet with fans and help out the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team in any way that I can. The goal is to also learn and work with the team. That way I will be fully prepared when I come back to racing.”



