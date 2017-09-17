Justin Barcia to Compete at 2017 Monster Energy Cup aboard Privateer Honda

- Home
Justin Barcia has announced his plans for the 2017 Monster Energy Cup, where he'll be riding a Honda under his own privateer effort.
Vital MX: Justin Barcia has updated us with his plans for the 2017 Monster Cup and although he's working on some options for the 2018 season, he wants to line up at Monster Cup no matter what. Which means he'll be going back to his roots aboard a Honda CRF450R with some help from a few different individuals and brands in this privateer effort. Look below for Justin's own words and who's involved.
Update from Justin Barcia:
Hello Everyone,
Well I have an option or two that I will be looking into for 2018, but for now I am extremely excited to announce my plans for the Monster Energy Cup.
On October 14th I will be riding a privateer Honda. Details are still getting worked out, but so far I am excited and wanted to share the news with the Moto community. I am extremely appreciative and grateful for all the support that is going into this project and I could not do it without these awesome companies & people:
See ya'll soon,
JB51
Bermshredder449
9/17/2017 4:16 AM
The new Honda is 1 BADASS machine , I love mine, I can only imagine how Mr Barcia will go on it!!! Best Of Luck!!!!
Jay Cee
9/16/2017 7:45 PM
Worked for Deano right?
TeamGreen
9/16/2017 5:38 PM
STOKED!
Jolson519
9/16/2017 4:42 PM
Does anyone know if Honda is helping him buy one of their bikes or is he choosing it entirely on his own decision even without support from Honda?
ML512
9/16/2017 7:14 PM
As far as I asked, he chose and lined up the bikes himself.
ALuv4Fun
9/16/2017 4:40 PM
I've been waiting for Barcia to be back on Hondas. He's not been the same rider since he left this brand.
-MAVERICK-
9/16/2017 3:54 PM
Privateering it for Monster Cup but says he's got an option or two going into 2018. Anyone have more info on that? MCR Honda SX only? MXGP's?
fcr
9/16/2017 3:24 PM
Good to see. I hope he does well, maybe the Honda will be his rebirth.
m.hardesty16
9/16/2017 3:09 PM
Maybe a team will pick him up. Glad to see him on another Honda again.