Justin Barcia to Compete at 2017 Monster Energy Cup aboard Privateer Honda

Vital MX: Justin Barcia has updated us with his plans for the 2017 Monster Cup and although he's working on some options for the 2018 season, he wants to line up at Monster Cup no matter what. Which means he'll be going back to his roots aboard a Honda CRF450R with some help from a few different individuals and brands in this privateer effort. Look below for Justin's own words and who's involved.

Update from Justin Barcia:

Hello Everyone,

Well I have an option or two that I will be looking into for 2018, but for now I am extremely excited to announce my plans for the Monster Energy Cup.

On October 14th I will be riding a privateer Honda. Details are still getting worked out, but so far I am excited and wanted to share the news with the Moto community. I am extremely appreciative and grateful for all the support that is going into this project and I could not do it without these awesome companies & people:

Alpinestars

Scott

Arai

Monster Energy

Morgantown Powersports for supplying practice bikes

Levi Kilbarger/BONZI

Tim Bennet

TCD Racing for building & prepping the race bike

Twisted Development Motors

Yoshimura

Brian Fleck at Dunlop

Feld Motorsports

The Home Team of Mom & Dad, Amber & Dr. Steve Navarro for all the hard work, phone calls and behind the scenes hustle.

See ya'll soon,

JB51