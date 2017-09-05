Justin Barcia Thanks JGR MX as They Part Ways at Season's End

Vital MX: Justin Barcia has released an open letter in which he thanks JGR MX for their support as his contract with the team is now up and he looks towards the future. Scroll down to hear/read directly from the man himself. Where ever you end up in 2018 Justin, we're looking forward to still having you out there racing!

Justin Barcia: Hello Everyone,

As this season comes to an end so does my time with the Joe Gibbs Racing Team. I’d like to take a moment to thank everyone at JGR for all they have done starting with Coach who is a great man and it has been a pleasure to get to know over the last three years. Coy and Jeremy have worked hard to give us the best chance for success off and on the track as does the entire crew including my mechanic Ben who is always busting his butt off for me. Thanks again guys!

I have been asked by many people what is next for me and I will let you know as soon as I know. For now I am going to take a little break to allow for my mind, body and spirit to heal and then it will be back to work prepping for 2018 so when an opportunity arises I will be ready. I look forward to re-grouping and showing that I still have plenty in the tank.

I also would like to thank my Fiancé Amber who has been my rock through this difficult season and battling through injuries. My parents who I can always count on for everything I need have been awesome so big thanks to them, as well as Dr. Steve Navarro who always has my back. And last, but not least I would like to thank my fans who have stuck behind me and are great to talk to at the races. They stick up for me on social media sites and I will be working hard to make them proud in the upcoming season.

Thanks for reading, see you all soon,

JB51