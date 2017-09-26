Toggle
Josh Strang // A Decade of Chasing the Dream – Part 1

Ten years of living abroad racing offroad.

9/26/2017

At the age of eighteen, Josh Strang left his native Australia and moved to the United States to pursue his dream of racing dirt bikes. Ten years later, Strang is still racing offroad in the U.S. at the highest level as a member of the Factory Husqvarna offroad team. In part one of this three-part series, Josh reflects on his childhood growing up in Australia around dirt bikes, his move overseas, and the difficulties of establishing his racing career in a foreign country.

 

