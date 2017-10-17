Jimmy Decotis signs 250 Supercross Deal with Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing

Vital MX: Another spot has been filled at JGR's 250 effort, with Jimmy Decotis taking one of the 250 Supercross deals, with a chance at outdoors. Justin Hill has one of the full-time 250 spots, meaning there's one more 250 SX only deal (likely to be Phil Nicoletti, who will race 450 outdoors) and another full-time rider that's yet to be announced.

Press Release Below:

The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team is pleased to announce an agreement with Jimmy Decotis for the 2018 Supercross season. The deal includes the potential to also contest the 250 motocross series.

Jimmy Decotis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team. The nine-year veteran enjoyed his most successful indoor season in 2017. Jimmy finished inside the top ten at every round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250 Western regional series. Speed and consistency earned the likable 26-year-old a fifth place finish in the final standings. Grit and determination aptly describe Decotis, who is elated to join the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team.

“I heard that Suzuki was making a big push with their 250 program. I immediately went to JGRMX and met with the team. Believe it or not, the first free sponsored bike I ever got was a Suzuki RM-Z250 when I was an amateur. John Dowd helped me get my foot in the door. I still think about the day the truck showed up with a free RM-Z250 in it. My dad and I were freaking out! I really liked the brand and did well, which is why I wanted to get back on yellow. I figured it was a good idea to visit with the team and throw my hat in the ring,” stated Jimmy Decotis.

The Peabody, Mass. native continued, “I signed with JGRMX because they believe in me. I really like the team and the atmosphere. It’s a very good fit. There are a lot of positives, and I feel that I can be the guy to get Suzuki up front. This is where I belong.”

Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team manager Jeremy Albrecht is elated to have Jimmy Decotis on the 2018 Suzuki RM-Z250. “I have known Jimmy for a while and always kept my eye on him. Now that we’ve reached a partnership with Suzuki Motor Corporation of America, Inc., we have the ability to field a full factory effort. Decotis was on my wish list. He strikes me as a consummate professional who knows what it takes to succeed. It goes without saying that Jimmy has the talent to perform at the highest level. I’m excited to begin working with Jimmy.”

Expect a complete Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory 250 Racing Team breakdown, including which coast Jimmy Decotis will contest, in the coming months. For more team news, please visit www.jgrmxraceteam.com.