Jimmy Albertson Announces FMF/Merge Racing Suzuki

Vital MX - Jimmy Albertson is set to race the 2017 Supercross series on an FMF/Merge Racing backed Suzuki 450F. We think it's safe to say that he will have one of the best looking bikes on the line next year. Good luck, Jimmy. Scroll down to check out the full press release.

Shawnee, OK (December 23, 2016) – Jimmy Albertson will be making his return to the 450 class this 2017 Monster Energy Supercross series at the season opener in Anahiem, California, January 7th. Entering his 10th Professional season, Jimmy will be throwing his leg over his FMF/Merge Racing Backed Suzuki RMZ 450. With the help of personal sponsors, Albertson will be traveling to the races in his sprinter van with his wife as a privateer. When asked about the upcoming season, Top Jimmy replied, “Im really looking forward to see what 2017 brings. I’ve put in a ton of work with my riding Coach Robbie Reynard, so I guess we will see where we are at when the checkers fly in Anaheim. My main goal this season is make sure I keep things light and have fun. My passion for racing is stronger than ever! I want to make sure I stay smiling and enjoy the ride. Thanks to all our sponsors for helping make our dreams become a reality.

See you at the races,

Albertson Enterprises

Jimmy's sponsors: Suzuki, Merge Racing Technologies, FMF, Seven, HRT, Recluse, Dubya, 180 Decals, Acerbic, Pro Taper, X-Trig, Excel, Dunlop, Galfer, Guts Racing, Works Connection, Bell Helmets, Alpinestars, Oakley, 2XUBolt, Reynard Training Facility, Compound 77, and Renn Fuels.