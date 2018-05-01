Jeremy McGrath: A Maxxis Athlete

January 5th, 2018 – It only seems appropriate that on the eve of A1 we share a video explaining the perfect partnership between the King of Supercross and Maxxis Tires. We are stoked to have Jeremy back with us for 2018! Who better to help us develop a new Motocross tire than the King himself...it's going to be a fun year.

