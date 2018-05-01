Toggle
Jeremy McGrath: A Maxxis Athlete

January 5th, 2018 – It only seems appropriate that on the eve of A1 we share a video explaining the perfect partnership between the King of Supercross and Maxxis Tires. We are stoked to have Jeremy back with us for 2018! Who better to help us develop a new Motocross tire than the King himself...it's going to be a fun year.

Learn more about our tires at www.Maxxis.com.

 

  • snackfedbear

    1/5/2018 9:42 PM

    F. Yea. Hoping this means Maxxis will come out with tire comparable to a MX3S or a Starcross 5

  • Jmicmoto13

    1/5/2018 8:17 PM

    Not a fan of Maxxis. Had to cut off a few with a grinder due to inflexible carcass and tight bead. Maybe they have changed, but I’m not a fan.

