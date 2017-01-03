Jeremy Martin to Ride Ken Roczen's HRC Honda CRF450R at Daytona Supercross

PRESS RELEASE

Vital MX: Ken Roczen's vacant bike has found a new home for the Daytona Supercross, as Jeremy Martin will make his debut in the 450 class with the HRC team and gains experience for his move to the class full-time in 2018.

PR from Honda: TORRANCE, Calif. (Mar. 1, 2017) – Team Honda HRC announced today that current GEICO Honda rider Jeremy Martin will fill in for the injured Ken Roczen at the Daytona Supercross by Honda on March 11. Martin will pilot a factory CRF450R at the coveted Honda-sponsored event in his first-ever premier class race. Following his one-race stint, Martin will rejoin the GEICO Honda squad to begin preparing for the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series, as well the return of the Western Regional 250SX campaign.

“We’re excited to have Jeremy riding for us at the Daytona Supercross,” said Team Honda HRC manager Dan Betley. “Despite only a short amount of time on the bike, he already feels very comfortable so I’m confident in his ability to deliver a solid result. I’d like to thank GEICO Honda for making Jeremy available to us for this race.”

“I’m beyond excited that American Honda is giving me the opportunity to ride a factory CRF450R,” stated Martin. “I’m also looking forward to making my debut in the premier class at Daytona, one of the most hyped up supercross races of all time. Everyone loves Daytona due to it being so different so I’m excited to go race the best guys in the world. I’d love to get a solid finish for Honda since they sponsor the event.”