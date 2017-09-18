Toggle
Jake Weimer Injury Update

An update on Jake Weimer's condition following his practice crash at Milestone MX.

9/18/2017 12:29 PM

Jake Weimer Injury Update

September 15, 2017  (Spokane, Wash) - MotoConcepts Racing (MCR) rider Jake Weimer suffered multiple injuries following a crash that occurred this past Friday while practicing at Milestone MX Park for the upcoming Supercross season. 

Weimer’s injuries consist of one collapsed lung and one bruised lung, a broken rib, fractured elbow, broken scapula along with a small bone break in his right hand. While initial recovery was uncertain and not favorable, doctors have indicated an recovery prognosis of 6-8 weeks allowing Jake the opportunity to return to riding in late 2017 with the potential of racing as early as January, 2018. 

“Our group is saddened for Jake’s situation as he was really gelling with the bike which was resulting in significant improvement in his speed,” said MCR Team Manager, Tony Alessi. “I’m relieved the injuries weren’t more severe and I’m optimistic we’ll see Jake back on the bike soon. All of us at MCR are saddened by this turn of events and are committed to providing the necessary support to get Jake ready to compete in 2018,” said Alessi.

