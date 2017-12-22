JMC Motorsports Racing Announces 2018 Roster

Pasco WA. December 21, 2017 – JMC Motorsports Racing is pleased to announce a new, four rider team to contest the 2018 Monster Energy AMA 250 Supercross Series. JMC Motorsports Racing team is bringing back veteran Chris Howell #122 for his 3rd season with the team, and new additions Chase Marquier #81, and Jon Ames #74 in their sophomore year in supercross, JMC Motorsports Racing is also happy to announce signing Austin Root #130 for his rookie supercross season.

Click photo to change size and caption



Thanks to some Husqvarna support, the team will have four riders competing in the 250 class aboard 2018 FC 250’s; Chris Howell, and Chase Marquier will be competing in the West Region while Austin Root, and Jon Ames will contest in the East Region aboard the race proven 2018 Husqvarna FC250. This will be the first year that the JMC Motorsports Racing Team will be competing in both regions, with help of team owners Joel and Michele Micka, and the support of key our dedicated sponsors. Jensen Hendler will be stepping up to the Crew Chief position, and also over seeing all race bike R&D. He will be in charge of quality control and providing a dual role on Sunday Amateur Racing helping new talent realizing their dreams by competing on JMC Motorsports Racing bikes as well.

The Team Owners expectations are one of still building the program. It’s always a struggle to be competitive at this level of motorcycle racing. With a great group of talented young riders, dedicated family support, Unwavering support from sponsors the team expects the 2018 season to be one of their best yet. The desire to put on a great show for the fans, mentor younger riders and give back to the sport is paramount to the success of our program.

The team’s 2018 product sponsors include; JMC Motorsports, Fly Racing, HGS Exhaust, ENZO Racing, Renn Fuel, Integrity Electric, Alliance Steel, HRMC, Rekluse, Acerbis, Shaffer Oil, ARC levers, Fusion Graphics, 100% Goggles, BUD Racing, Sunstar, Braking, Motion Pro, Renthal, Dubya, Wossner, DT1 Air filters, Guts Factory Seats, and P-One Management. More sponsors are being added, and updates will follow. Joel would like to say a special thank you to Josh Pitts from Renn Fuel, Ross from Enzo, and Tony from P-One for all the help and continued support.

Supercross fans are sure to follow JMC Motorsports on and off-track activities through the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series via social media for chances at giveaways and other prizes:

@jmcmotorsports @chasemarquier81

@austinroot_40 @jonames_74







