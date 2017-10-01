Injury Report - Trey Canard to miss the San Diego Supercross

PRESS RELEASE

Vital MX - Sadly after this first round of racing we're down a factory level 450 rider, with Trey Canard sitting out this weekend's race in San Deigo. The injury sounds fairly minor and with two healthy racers in Ryan Dungey and Marvin Musquin, there won't likely be a fill-in rider for Red Bull KTM.

TREY CANARD INJURY UPDATE

MURRIETA, Calif. - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Trey Canard suffered a crash during practice at the opening round of the AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday, resulting in a shoulder injury that forced him to sit out of the evening's Main Event.

After further evaluation, the doctors have confirmed that Canard has sustained a minor rotator cuff tear and will miss Round 2 this Saturday in San Diego.

Canard: “The good news is that the tear is minor and doesn’t require any type of surgery. It feels extremely sore right now because of the swelling and fluid that has built up around it but once the swelling goes down the doctor says I should be good to go.”