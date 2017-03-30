Injury Report - Trey Canard Out for the Remainder of the 2017 Supercross Series

Vital MX: After a disappointing start to 2017, things have gotten a bit rougher for Trey Canard...as he will miss the remainder of the Supercross season. Hopefully we see him back on the line at the beginning of the motocross series.

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Team rider Trey Canard announced today that he will miss the remainder of the AMA Supercross Series after struggling with a virus the past few weeks.

Given that Canard is not in championship contention the team and he feel it is best that he sit out the remainder of the Supercross season in order to focus on getting healthy for the outdoor series which will start in May.

Canard: “I am extremely saddened to sit out the rest of the series; it has been a disappointing season for me to say the least. I’ve been dealing with severe fatigue issues and need to figure my body out so that I can race at 100% not only for myself, but for everyone who continues to support me. Competing at the level we do requires you to be at your healthiest in order to remain competitive and safe on the track. I just don’t feel like I’m there and I think its best I fully recover so I can give the outdoor series my undivided attention. I want to thank everyone for being so understanding and assure those who continue to believe in me that I will do everything within my power to be at my very best as soon as possible.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Team Manager, Roger De Coster stated, “We fully support Trey’s decision to focus on getting healthy and turn his effort toward being ready for the motocross season. We look forward to being able to get an early start on motocross testing with Trey to make sure he along with his teammates have their KTM 450 SX-F’s dialed-in from the start of the series.”