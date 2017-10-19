Final Red Bull Straight Rhythm Rider Lists Released

Santa Monica, Calif. (October 19, 2017) – The full rider list has been unveiled for the upcoming Red Bull Straight Rhythm, taking place at Fairplex in Pomona on October 21.

The full field will encompass 27 riders, split into three classes: the Two-stroke Shootout, the Lites Class (250cc and below) and the Open Class (greater that 250cc). Red Bull Straight Rhythm has become known as an event that breaks the Supercross/motocross mold, as it features head-to-head racing, no turns, and multiple classes not found anywhere else. The event will air live on Red Bull TV.

Twenty-seven riders will compete in Qualifying with only eight from each class advancing to the Quarter Finals. Certain riders will perform double duty, racing multiple classes, including: Ronnie Mac (Lites Class, Two-Stroke Shootout) and Ryan Sipes (Lites Class, Two-Stroke Shootout). In addition, Ryan Villopoto and Chad Reed may compete in the Open Class (both are confirmed for the Two Stroke Shootout). Competing riders include:

Open Class

Marvin Musquin, Broc Tickle, Josh Hansen, Tyler Bowers, Thomas Ramette, Kyle Chisholm, Alex Ray, Colton Haaker, Ryan Villopoto* and Chad Reed*

*Villopoto and Reed will decide on event day if they will compete in Open Class.

Lites Class

Shane McElrath, Jordon Smith, Sean Cantrell, Alex Martin, Enzo Lopes, Josh Hill, Justin Hoeft, Ryan Sipes, Ronnie Mac, Colton Aeck, Chase Marquier

Two-stroke Shootout

Ryan Villopoto, Ronnie Mac, Chad Reed, Mike Brown, Gared Steinke, Ryan Sipes, Jon Ames, Ryan Morais, Mike Sleeter





An evolution of the sport of Supercross, Red Bull Straight Rhythm features head-to-head racing on a 1⁄2 mile rhythm track with no turns. Red Bull Straight Rhythm debuted in 2014 at the Auto Club Raceway at Fairplex in Pomona, and saw James Stewart win in the Open Class, with Marvin Musquin taking home the top spot in the Lites Class. In 2015, James Stewart defended his title, once again landing on the top of the podium in the Open Class, with his brother Malcolm taking first place in the Lites Class. Last year, Marvin Musquin returned to the event and dominated the Open Class, with Shane McElrath taking the win in the Lites Class. Straight Rhythm takes place as part of the Red Bull Signature Series, a collection of the most progressive and innovative events in action sports.

Each single-day ticket gives access to practice, qualifying and the finals. With over 10,000 grandstand seats, plus an infield, spectators will be treated to a one-of-a-kind experience while watching an all-out sprint to the finish line. For those that need a break from the action, spectators will also have access to the race pits, numerous concessions and side acts throughout the day, offering something for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased at redbull.com/straightrhythm.



