FLY Racing 2018 Racewear Collection

Each year FLY Racing develops, tests, and improves its products in a never-ending pursuit of the perfect racewear. The first to integrate The Boa® System, FLY racewear offers the unmatched comfort, performance and durability that make it an industry leader in technical racewear. For 2018 they’ve created their lightest, most comfortable and durable gear yet. Gear that lasts and gear that performs—ride after ride, race after race. Prepare, perform, and progress with FLY Racing.

2018 Lite Hydrogen

Five years ago our Lite Hydrogen line was the first true lightweight racewear to the market and the original gear line to define the minimalist, lightweight category. But when you’re first you have to stay on the gas, so we’ve continued to develop and improve this premium gear with the addition of The Boa® System. This revolutionary system offers fast, on-the-fly micro adjustability with a truly “Dialed In” fit. A simple turn of the dial delivers unparalleled performance, comfort and convenience.





2018 Evolution 2.0

Each year we develop, test, and improve our Evolution line in never-ending pursuit of the perfect racewear. The first to integrate The Boa® System, Evolution offers the unmatched comfort, performance and durability that make it an industry leader in technical racewear. For 2018 we’ve created our lightest, most comfortable and durable version of this gear yet. Gear that lasts and gear that performs—ride after ride, race after race. Arm yourself for the ride with Evolution 2.0 Racewear.

2018 Kinetic



With standard features that can only be found in the competition’s higher-end models, Kinetic is racewear that that over-delivers with its exceptional function, fit and style.

2018 Kinetic Women's

Designed by women for women riders. How so? We created a women’s-specific cut through strategically placed stretch panels for a comfortable and a versatile fit. With the same quality and technology as our men’s racewear, our women’s line has been at the forefront for a decade.

