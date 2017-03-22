FLY Racing 2017.5 Kinetic Mesh Racewear: Massive Airflow

When it starts to get hot, it's time to break out FLY Racing's Kinetic Mesh Racewear. The superior breathability of the durable mesh-tech panel design allows massive airflow that will keep you cool and comfortable. Available in three distinct styles, the Crux graphic is inspired by low-poly art to achieve a clean tech look, while the Relapse graphic pulls inspiration from hand-drawn concert posters from some of the FLY Racing design department’s favorite bands. The third graphic is the newest version of FLY Racing’s Rockstar mesh racewear and is one of the most ambitious and artistic efforts put forth yet. This gear was inspired by our respect and appreciation for rock and roll legends, old school tattoo styles, and good ol’ days race culture. No matter which graphic you choose, FLY Kinetic Mesh Racewear is designed to keep you cool and comfortable.

FLY Racing team riders Blake Baggett, Davi Millsaps, Trey Canard, and others debuted this gear at the Daytona Supercross and have been wearing the gear since. 2017.5 Kinetic Mesh Racewear is available now at FLY Racing dealers nationwide.





Kinetic Mesh Crux Blue/White/Orange

Kinetic Mesh Crux Blue/White/Orange

Blake Baggett - Kinetic Mesh Crux Blue/White/Orange





Kinetic Mesh Crux Teal/Red/Black

Kinetic Mesh Crux Teal/Red/Black

Weston Peick - Kinetic Mesh Crux Teal/Red/Black





Kinetic Mesh Relapse Hi-Vis/Blue/Pink

Kinetic Mesh Relapse Hi-Vis/Blue/Pink

Trey Canard - Kinetic Mesh Relapse Hi-Vis/Blue/Pink





Kinetic Mesh Relapse Black/White/Red

Kinetic Mesh Relapse Black/White/Red

Trevor Bollinger - Kinetic Mesh Relapse Black/White/Red





Kinetic Mesh Rockstar Black/White

Kinetic Mesh Rockstar Black/White

Christophe Pourcel - Kinetic Mesh Rockstar Black/White

Click to edit the embed above

For more information about FLY Racing, visit www.flyracing.com.



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/FlyRacingUSA/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FLYRacing

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FlyRacingUSA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FlyRacingUSA



About FLY Racing

Established in 1998, FLY Racing is one of the fastest growing off road motorcycle riding apparel and hard part brands in the powersports industry. FLY Racing develops quality products for the competitive North American market and is distributed worldwide in 40+ countries. In the United States, FLY Racing products are distributed exclusively by Western Power Sports (WPS).

