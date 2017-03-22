FLY Racing 2017.5 Kinetic Mesh Racewear: Massive Airflow

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
When it starts to get hot, it's time to break out FLY Racing's Kinetic Mesh Racewear. The superior breathability of the durable mesh-tech panel design allows massive airflow that will keep you cool and comfortable. Available in three distinct styles, the Crux graphic is inspired by low-poly art to achieve a clean tech look, while the Relapse graphic pulls inspiration from hand-drawn concert posters from some of the FLY Racing design department’s favorite bands. The third graphic is the newest version of FLY Racing’s Rockstar mesh racewear and is one of the most ambitious and artistic efforts put forth yet. This gear was inspired by our respect and appreciation for rock and roll legends, old school tattoo styles, and good ol’ days race culture. No matter which graphic you choose, FLY Kinetic Mesh Racewear is designed to keep you cool and comfortable.
FLY Racing team riders Blake Baggett, Davi Millsaps, Trey Canard, and others debuted this gear at the Daytona Supercross and have been wearing the gear since. 2017.5 Kinetic Mesh Racewear is available now at FLY Racing dealers nationwide.
Kinetic Mesh Crux Blue/White/Orange
Blake Baggett - Kinetic Mesh Crux Blue/White/Orange
Kinetic Mesh Crux Teal/Red/Black
Weston Peick - Kinetic Mesh Crux Teal/Red/Black
Kinetic Mesh Relapse Hi-Vis/Blue/Pink
Trey Canard - Kinetic Mesh Relapse Hi-Vis/Blue/Pink
Kinetic Mesh Relapse Black/White/Red
Trevor Bollinger - Kinetic Mesh Relapse Black/White/Red
Kinetic Mesh Rockstar Black/White
Christophe Pourcel - Kinetic Mesh Rockstar Black/White
For more information about FLY Racing, visit www.flyracing.com.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/FlyRacingUSA/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FLYRacing
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FlyRacingUSA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FlyRacingUSA
About FLY Racing
Established in 1998, FLY Racing is one of the fastest growing off road motorcycle riding apparel and hard part brands in the powersports industry. FLY Racing develops quality products for the competitive North American market and is distributed worldwide in 40+ countries. In the United States, FLY Racing products are distributed exclusively by Western Power Sports (WPS).