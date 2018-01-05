FLY Lite Hydrogen: Race Ready

- Home
FLY Racing and its pro team riders are prepared for Anaheim.
With the gate ready to drop at the opening round of the 2018 AMA Supercross Series, FLY Racing and its pro team riders are race-ready. After countless laps on the practice track, many miles on the bicycle, and hours spent in the gym, both rider and motorcycle are prepared to race. The same can be said about the racewear FLY team riders will wear on Saturday night: the hard work has been put in, refinements made, and the gear has never been more ready for race day.
Five years ago FLY Racing created the Lite Hydrogen line to be the first racewear to define the minimalist, lightweight category. And like the athletes who continually strive to improve their speed, fitness, and motorcycle, FLY Racing continues to improve its Lite Hydrogen racewear. By eliminating unnecessary materials and using 90% stretch panel construction, the result is the lightest, most breathable, flexible, and secure racewear on the market.
For 2018, FLY Racing once again improved its Lite Hydrogen premium racewear with the addition of The Boa® System. By adding this revolutionary waist adjustment system, the Lite Hydrogen pant now offers fast, on-the-fly micro adjustability and a simple turn of the Boa® System dial delivers unparalleled fit, comfort, and pant security.
One ride in Lite Hydrogen racewear and you’ll understand why FLY team riders count on this racewear to help them perform at the highest level.
Look for FLY Racing team riders in the 250 and 450 classes throughout the entire Supercross series at a city near you or on your television each Saturday race day night!
