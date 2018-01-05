FLY Lite Hydrogen: Race Ready

With the gate ready to drop at the opening round of the 2018 AMA Supercross Series, FLY Racing and its pro team riders are race-ready. After countless laps on the practice track, many miles on the bicycle, and hours spent in the gym, both rider and motorcycle are prepared to race. The same can be said about the racewear FLY team riders will wear on Saturday night: the hard work has been put in, refinements made, and the gear has never been more ready for race day.

Five years ago FLY Racing created the Lite Hydrogen line to be the first racewear to define the minimalist, lightweight category. And like the athletes who continually strive to improve their speed, fitness, and motorcycle, FLY Racing continues to improve its Lite Hydrogen racewear. By eliminating unnecessary materials and using 90% stretch panel construction, the result is the lightest, most breathable, flexible, and secure racewear on the market.

For 2018, FLY Racing once again improved its Lite Hydrogen premium racewear with the addition of The Boa® System. By adding this revolutionary waist adjustment system, the Lite Hydrogen pant now offers fast, on-the-fly micro adjustability and a simple turn of the Boa® System dial delivers unparalleled fit, comfort, and pant security.

One ride in Lite Hydrogen racewear and you’ll understand why FLY team riders count on this racewear to help them perform at the highest level.

“This gear is lightweight, extremely flexible and feels like you're wearing nothing.” – Weston Peick



“Lite Hydrogen is ideal for Supercross because it’s lightweight, durable, and rigid where it needs to be rigid so it doesn’t stretch when you have to seat bounce.” – Zach Osborne

Lite Hydrogen Pant Specifics:



PERFORMANCE:



Minimalist, lightweight and breathable

Multi-directional stretch panels for increased flexibility

Mesh panels on back of knee and lower leg increase breathability

CONSTRUCTION:



90% stretch panel construction for maximum comfort and movement

Leather heat shield panels with DuPont™ Kevlar® stitching for added durability

Sublimated graphics are long lasting, wash after wash

FIT:



Athletic cut provides a tailored fit with minimal excess

Boa® System offers fast, on-the-fly micro adjustability

Adjustable ratcheting fly closure for a precise fit

Zipper Lock system adds an extra fail-safe level of pant security

Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most knee braces and guards

Full-Floating stretch seat moves naturally with body

Low profile stretch leg cuffs with option to remove elastic band

“My favorite features on the Lite Hydrogen gear are the form-fitting stretch material for comfort, and the quick-turn [BOA] adjustment on the back of the pants to tighten or loosen.” – Blake Baggett



Lite Hydrogen Jersey Specifics:

PERFORMANCE:



Minimalist, lightweight and breathable

Laser-cut perforations help dissipate heat

Open zero-cuff with mesh gusset to prevent arm pump

CONSTRUCTION:



Mesh ventilation panels help dissipate unwanted heat while keeping dirt out

Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit

Low profile multi-directional mesh collar with tagless printing

Sublimated graphics are long lasting, wash after wash

Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in

FIT:



Athletic cut provides a tailored fit with minimal excess

“My favorite feature is how it fits extremely well and feels like it's a part of you, you’re not separated from the bike because of your pants being too big or baggy. The Boa system is amazing and makes the fit very custom for each rider.” – Justin Brayton

Look for FLY Racing team riders in the 250 and 450 classes throughout the entire Supercross series at a city near you or on your television each Saturday race day night!



For More Information about FLY Racing products:

http://www.flyracing.com/

Follow FLY Racing on social media:

#FlyRacingFamily #flyracing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/FlyRacingUSA/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FLYRacing

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FlyRacingUSA



