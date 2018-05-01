EVS Sports Announces New Team Riders

Rancho Dominguez, CA – EVS Sports, the leader in premium protection products for the last 30-years, is pleased to announce their newest team riders; Justin Hill, Kyle Peters and Chase Sexton.

The reigning Monster Energy AMA Supercross Western Regional Champion Justin Hill takes his #1 plate to JGRMX with the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team. Joining him at JGRMX is #76 Kyle Peters. Both riders will complete aboard Suzuki RM-Z250’s.

Entering his first full season of professional racing is Geico Honda’s #40 Chase Sexton. Chase will be riding Honda’s all-new CRF250R.

Continuing with the team in 2018 are long-time EVS riders, #11 Kyle Chisholm aboard his 51Fifty Energy Drink Yamaha YZ250F, reigning AMA Arenacross Champion Gavin Faith on his Monster Energy Babbitt’s Kawasaki KX450F and 2017 WORCS Champion Robby Bell piloting his Chaparral Motorsports/Precision Concepts/Kawasaki KX450F.

The 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series kicks off this Saturday, January 6th at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA.

