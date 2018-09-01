EVS Launches 2018 Product Line and New Website

Rancho Dominguez, CA - EVS Sports, the leader in premium protection products for the last 30 years, is pleased to introduce our 2018 catalog and an all-new, easy to navigate website.

The 2018 line-up features our innovative knee brace designs and the most complete head to toe protective product offering in the industry: knee & elbow guards, race collars, roost deflectors, ballistic jerseys, TUG base layers, MX helmets, MX socks, MX gloves and a full youth MX line. EVS has a product for every rider and every situation.

The complete 2018 product offering can be seen on our new, interactive website. We now offer a significantly improved user experience with enhanced product specifications and exploded detail views. In addition, we have improved the checkout process and made searching more user friendly and efficient.

Experience the new EVS website for yourself at: http://www.evssports.com.

Download the 2018 EVS Catalog here.





About EVS

In 1986 two gentlemen developed a strategy that would forever change and revolutionize the sport of motocross. Over the last quarter of a century, EVS Sports has become the leader in innovation and advanced technology, developing head to toe products for the majority of today’s action sports athletes. What started out as one knee brace has evolved into an extensive line of knee braces, race collars, chest & back protectors, helmets and other premium performance driven protection products that are designed to keep athletes safe doing what they love.

EVS - WE ARE PROTECTION.