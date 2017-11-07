Dan Reardon Signs with MEGA Fuels Monster Energy Kawasaki for 2017 Australian Supercross Championship

July 7th, 2017 - Daniel Reardon has signed up with the MEGA Fuels Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team and will campaign his factory KX450F motorcycle in the Australian Supercross Championship this year.

The 2015 Australian Supercross Champion joins the team on the back of a supercross effort in the USA where he was up against some of the greatest riders in the world.

This year the 31 year old from the Gold Coast, Queensland couldn’t be happier to be contending for a national title on home soil saying, “It’s nice to be back and to be part of a brand that I have had so much success with in the past.”

“I’ve won four championships with Kawasaki and it’s been around ten years since Ive ridden a Kawasaki so it’s wonderful to be back and to be a part of that again,” said Reardon who won the Australian Motocross and Supercross championships in 2007 (450cc), the 2006 Australian Supercross championship (450cc) and the 2005 Australian Supercross championship (250cc).

“It was the right time for a change. I know Troy Carroll well and I know the team structure so I wanted to lock in something that I knew would work and that would be flexible. Troy has a strong team and I have my facility for training as well so we have a solid plan in place to be 100% prepared for the Supercross this year.”

Daniel Reardon was three years into retirement when he delved back into professional racing in 2015, only to win the Australian Supercross championship that year.

“I made a comeback in 2015 and won a championship the first year back. Unfortunately last year I had a major knee injury and once I got that fixed I went to America. It’s been just six weeks since I’ve been back in Australia and I can’t wait to get some seat time on the MEGA Fuels Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team KX450F.”

Preparation will be the primary focus for the multiple championship title holder who was more than impressed by the team’s factory KX450F after his first shakedown session saying, “The bike was better than I thought it was going to be. I was quite surprised by the power of the engine. The bike feels very light, it’s effortless to turn and easy to manoeuvre.”

“I haven’t ridden a bike for 8 weeks. I’ve been on a different brand and smaller capacity bike so considering that, I’ve adapted a lot quicker than I anticipated to become comfortable on the KX450F. I left the track with a smile on my face. Even though today was my first day on the bike and all went well, we still have a long way to go.”

“There are always challenges with every series and every race. The only way to approach it is to be as prepared as you can be,” Reardon commented.

“Dominance, that’s what I want and that’s what I think the team, myself and the KX450F is capable of. We are 12 weeks out so we have plenty of time to prepare properly and I will be comfortable coming into the series.”

MEGA Fuels Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team Manager, Troy Carroll said, “Dan Reardon will have a huge impact and we can definitely see him landing the KX450F on the podium many times throughout the Supercross series later this year. We know what Dan is capable of, we know he has a strong work ethic and he is determined, so to say that we are excited would be an understatement.”

National Sales and Marketing Manager of Kawasaki Motors Australia, Robert Walker shared his enthusiasm saying, “It is very exciting to have Daniel Reardon join our factory Kawasaki Racing Team for the Supercross series this year. He brings plenty of experience and energy to the table and we are sure that he will be giving it his best shot.”

“The MEGA Fuels Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team and Kawasaki Motors Australia are pumped for a promising Supercross series this year!” Robert exclaimed.