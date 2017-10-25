Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

Colton Haaker Out for Remainder of 2017 Endurocross Championship 1

Bummer, Colton Haaker will sit out the remainder of the 2017 Endurocross Championship due to an elbow injury.

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 28 10 424 361 372 5017 55 3

GD2
10/25/2017 10:36 AM

Colton Haaker Out for Remainder of 2017 Endurocross Championship

October 25th, 2017 – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker will be relinquishing his fight for the 2017 Endurocross Championship. Due to an injury sustained at the beginning of the Endurocross season, Haaker will undergo a minor surgery to remove the Bursa Sac in his elbow and clean up the remaining of an existing staph infection. Doctors are unsure of the recovery time needed, but Haaker stated “I am looking to be 100% in time to defend my 2017 SuperEnduro World Championship title.” 

Click photo to change size and caption


Related: Colton Haaker Endurocross Injury Report
Colton Haaker Endurocross Injury Report
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment

  • mx510

    10/25/2017 11:38 AM

    Bummer, heal up Colton.

Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest