Colton Haaker Out for Remainder of 2017 Endurocross Championship

October 25th, 2017 – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker will be relinquishing his fight for the 2017 Endurocross Championship. Due to an injury sustained at the beginning of the Endurocross season, Haaker will undergo a minor surgery to remove the Bursa Sac in his elbow and clean up the remaining of an existing staph infection. Doctors are unsure of the recovery time needed, but Haaker stated “I am looking to be 100% in time to defend my 2017 SuperEnduro World Championship title.”

