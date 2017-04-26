Broc Tickle to Miss Final Two Rounds of Supercross

CHINO, Calif. (April 26, 2017) – Broc Tickle, rider of the No. 20 Suzuki RM-Z450 for RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing, was injured in a practice crash at the team’s test facility in Corona, Calif., yesterday and will miss the final two races of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.





Tickle was diagnosed with a fractured triquetral bone in his right wrist at Memorial Care Imaging Center in Newport Beach, Calif.





The Holly, Mich., rider earned seven top 10s this season, including his first career 450SX Class podium finish, and is currently eighth in Monster Energy Supercross points.