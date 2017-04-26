PRESS RELEASE

Broc Tickle to Miss Final Two Rounds of Supercross

Bummer deal here... Broc Tickle will miss the final two rounds of the 2017 Supercross season due to a wrist injury that he sustained in a practice crash.

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_avi_1492820239.jpg?1492820122 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 67 10 232 386 283 4072 40 1

GD2
4/26/2017 3:07 PM

Broc Tickle to Miss Final Two Rounds of Supercross

CHINO, Calif. (April 26, 2017) – Broc Tickle, rider of the No. 20 Suzuki RM-Z450 for RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing, was injured in a practice crash at the team’s test facility in Corona, Calif., yesterday and will miss the final two races of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.

Tickle was diagnosed with a fractured triquetral bone in his right wrist at Memorial Care Imaging Center in Newport Beach, Calif.

The Holly, Mich., rider earned seven top 10s this season, including his first career 450SX Class podium finish, and is currently eighth in Monster Energy Supercross points.

Related: Broc Tickle Injury Report Supercross 2017
Broc Tickle Injury Report Supercross 2017
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments