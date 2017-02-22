Benny Bloss 34 Injury Update | Team RMATVMC-KTM-WPS

PRESS RELEASE





Payson, UT (Feb. 22, 2017) - While putting in an excellent showing at the first 250 east coast round of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross series in Minneapolis, MN, factory team Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS rider - While putting in an excellent showing at the first 250 east coast round of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross series in Minneapolis, MN, factory team Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS rider Benny Bloss hit the ground with just a few laps remaining in the main event, injuring his right shoulder. Bloss's shoulder was clearly dislocated after the crash, and a big thank you to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical crew for being able to put the shoulder back into socket at the track.

After having consulting with doctors early this week, the extent of Bloss's injuries include a fracture to the top of his Humerus bone, and a torn Labrum in his shoulder. Benny has decided to undergo surgery to repair the injury in order to be 100% healed and prepared to make a run at the podium in this summer's Lucas Oil Pro Motocross National's, in which he will be contesting in the 450 class to attempt and best his 2016 450 Rookie of the Year results.

"Being injured is the black cloud in our sport. We can't control that side of it, and we can't rewind the clock - we can only move forward. Benny, the team and our sponsors have all put in so much work to try and reach the top step in the 250 SX class. The last time our team contested in the 250 class was back in 2010, and we certainly were not a Factory team. Benny's Factory KTM 250 SX-F was a flat out weapon, and he was riding so well - there is not a doubt in my mind of what he stood to accomplish on that bike with his talents. But, an injury happened - and now we will back his decision to get fixed, and come back at it 100% ready for the Outdoors" says team owner Forrest Butler.

From Benny Bloss: "I was feeling great on the bike, and just taking the race 1 lap at a time finding my groove. Everyone kept talking all off season about my size on the 250 in SX, and truthfully I have never felt better. Of all places to go down, I got kicked funny in the whoops and rode the front end into a turn and just went down shoulder first. As soon as I hit, I knew it was out. It's a bummer, but I am going to get it fixed right, I am young and have my whole career ahead of me. I can't thank all our team sponsors enough, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - Factory KTM - Fly Racing - Palmetto Motorsports - Bubba Burger - N-Fab - FMF, the list goes on with our crew and I just can't wait to get back out there and give them some podiums Outdoor's".

The team has not yet decided whether or not they will field a fill in rider on Bloss's Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - Factory KTM 250 SX-F. They will evaluate the options available, and make a decision in the near future.