Bell Helmets and Fasthouse Partnership Combines Strength of Two of Industries Most Authentic & Iconic Brands

Official Partnership Kicks Off With Special Edition Fasthouse Moto-9,

With Plans for Additional Collaborative Helmets & Accessories Ongoing

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (June 1, 2017) – Bell Helmets, an industry leader since 1954 in helmet technology and innovation, and Fasthouse, one of motocross’ most core and authentic lifestyle brands, are combining the strength of their brands through an official partnership that kicked off today with the unveiling of a special edition Fasthouse Moto-9 helmet. The powerful collaboration will see the two brands produce an ongoing range of special edition Bell helmets and accessories, in addition to distinguishing Bell as the official helmet of Fasthouse.

The partnership was originally spurred by the successful one-off collaboration between the two brands in November 2016, when Bell released a limited edition Moto-9 Flex helmet with Fasthouse graphics for Red Bull Day in the Dirt 2016. Resoundingly positive response to the helmet demonstrated the significant power of the combined brands, and motivated the development of a longer-term partnership.

"When I was a little dude we used to go riding in the desert – my dad was a dedicated desert racer – and I spent every weekend racing at local motocross tracks. I started wearing Bell helmets at age 9,” said Kenny Alexander, Fasthouse Partner and Creative Director. “They were then and still are the raddest helmets out there. Bell has deep roots, a rich moto heritage, and they make the coolest and safest helmets and Fasthouse is stoked to partner up with them.”

“Fasthouse captures the authentic attitude and lifestyle of motocross with as much passion, style and authenticity as any brand in our industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with them,” said Chris Sackett, Bell Helmets Vice President. “Fasthouse is so much more than just apparel and accessories. Much like Bell, Fasthouse represents the lifestyle of riding, and that authenticity is something that our customers take very seriously.”

The Moto-9 features Bell’s lightweight composite “Tri-Matrix” shell, as well as a Velocity Flow Ventilation system for maximum cooling. The Fasthouse black / flow yellow Moto-9 will be available online June 1 at www.bellhelmets.com.

Certification: Snell M2015, DOT

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL

MSRP: $399.95

About BELL

Founded by Roy Richter in the garage of a Southern California speed shop in 1954, Bell redefined the racing helmet and in doing sospawnedan entire industry. The company is synonymous with protection and progression, and for over 60 years champions in auto, motorcycle and bicycle competitions all over the world have used its helmets. Purpose built, Bell has set the standard for excellence and innovation withnearly every advancement in safety on the list of helmet “firsts." The Scott’s Valley, California company was acquired by Vista Outdoor in April 2016. Bell is online atwww.bellhelmets.com

About Fasthouse

In 1968 Kenny Alexander was just a little kid spending time with his desert racer dad. In 1970 his dad and a partner started a motorcycle racing track in Newhall, California called Indian Dunes. Kenny was inspired and nurtured by the dirt bike fanatics that gathered at his grandpa’s house to bench race and tell war stories after riding at the Dunes, and a dream was formulated. Fast-forward to a new century and the Fasthouse is realized, with an emphasis on history, culture, class, and badass gear. It is a meeting place where like-minded fanatics can gather to share a few war stories over a cold brew, to shop for the latest gear, or to just enjoy learning about where it all began. Fasthouse is first and foremost a purveyor of good times.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the growing outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products, and has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven,high-qualityand innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. Vista Outdooris headquarteredin Utah and has manufacturing operations and facilities in 13 U.S. States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico along with international customer service, sales and sourcing operations in Asia, Australia, Canada and Europe. For news and information, visitwww.vistaoutdoor.comor follow us on Twitter @VistaOutdoorIncand Facebook atwww.facebook.com/vistaoutdoor.