Who's Next? Autotrader/Yoshimura/JGR/Suzuki Factory Racing Signs Kyle Peters to 2018 Deal

October 24th, 2017 – The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team is pleased to announce an agreement with Kyle Peters for the 2018 Supercross season.

Kyle Peters will be a familiar face around the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing 250 team semi this upcoming year, as the 24-year-old filled in at three rounds of the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250 Eastern regional series. The friendly Greensboro, N.C. native finished inside the top ten at every race during his short stint. Since turning Pro in 2011, Peters has earned podium and top-five finishes in Supercross. Kyle’s talent, experience and professionalism are vital assets to a race program that is revamping its 250 factory effort.

“I have always wanted to ride for a factory team, and I’m so thankful to get the opportunity with the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team. What makes it more special is that JGRMX is based in my home state of North Carolina,” stated Kyle Peters. “I was fortunate enough to ride for the team during several rounds of the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250 Eastern regional series. The crew members and I immediately hit it off. In the past few months I have been wearing out [team manager] Jeremy Albrecht’s cell phone, calling to see if he had a slot open. I am beyond excited that things worked out. I can’t wait to put in the effort and make 2018 the best year of my career yet.”

Jeremy Albrecht, the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team, was easily persuaded into selecting Kyle Peters for a coveted position on the 250 team. “First and foremost, Kyle Peters is a really good kid. Having worked with him for a few races this year, I learned that Kyle is the type of rider who understands what needs to be done on the racetrack. He wants to succeed. Off the track, he has an easy-going demeanor and gets along with everyone in the rig. Kyle also understands the importance of maintaining strong relationships with sponsors.”

Kyle Peters will join Jimmy Decotis and 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250 Western Regional Champion Justin Hill on the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing 250 Team for 2018. There is one slot is left to fill. Expect an announcement in the coming weeks. For more team news, please visit www.jgrmxraceteam.com.