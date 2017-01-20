Answer Racing Releases Limited Edition Elite Halo Gear

PRESS RELEASE

Irvine, Ca (January 20, 2017) - Answer Racing is set to release our all-new Limited Edition Elite Halo gear this weekend at the 3rd round of Monster Energy Supercross in Anaheim. Look for Justin Bogle of the RCH Yoshimura team to debut tomorrow night while he battles the fastest riders in the world.

The Elite line was designed to have the perfect blend of fit and function for today's rider. An all-new fit, performance materials and high-end features makes this a must have for any rider. In addition, what makes the Halo apparel unique is the reflective print on ANSR logos, which is reactive to flash and bright light.

To view more information on our newest Limited Edition release and the rest of the Answer collection, visit www.answerracing.com.