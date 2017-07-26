Alex Martin to Miss Washougal

- Home
Bad news for Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM: Alex Martin will miss this weekend's Washougal Motocross National.
July 26, 2017 - Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Alex Martin injured his collarbone and scapula after going down while practicing in Florida on Tuesday. He will miss this weekend’s round at Washougal MX Park and will undergo further evaluation from a second doctor to find out his return timeline. Martin had recently been on a podium streak and was running second in the 250 Class point’s standings.