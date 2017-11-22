51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha & Hayden Mellross Extend Relationship

Click photo to change size and caption

51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha

Hayden Mellross Continues Relationship With Team

Livingston, CA. (November 22, 2017) - The 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha Team is pleased to extend their relationship with Hayden Mellross for the 2018 racing season. The likable Australian will return to the team and race the West Coast 250 Supercross Series aboard a 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha YZ250F. 2018 will mark Mellross' third consecutive year with the team, dating back to his rookie Supercross season in 2016.

Click photo to change size and caption

"The team is looking forward to having Hayden back for 2018," added Team Manager Craig Monty. "We've watched him mature as a rider throughout the past few seasons and believe he has what it takes to reach our team goals this year. We are ready to see him aboard the 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha YZ250F once again."

Look out for the #63 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha YZ250F at the gate drop of the 2018 West Coast 250 Supercross Series in Anaheim, California. We look forward to seeing all of our dedicated sponsors and fans at the opening round of the new season. #LiveTheMadness

Click photo to change size and caption

51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha is aided by support of our great sponsors including Yamaha, Allied Packaging, Carlos Vieira Racing, bLU cRU, Bolt Hardware, Costa Rica Unlimited, Cometic Gaskets, Company West, Cycra, Crank Works, DeCal Works, Dunlop, DT1, Evans Cooling, FMF, Galfer, Hinson Clutch Components, Hot Cams, IMS Products, Matrix, Mechanix Wear, ODI, Pivot Works, Push Marketing Agency, RK Excel, SDI, Sunstar, TM Designworks, Twisted Development, Works Connection, Vertex Pistons, Vortex Ignitions, VP Fuels, and Xtrig.

Push Marketing, a marketing, public relations, and advertising agency in Orange County, CA provides revenue-impacting services to action sports brands. With twenty years corporate and small business experience, Push creatively and consistently connects businesses with targeted audiences. MARKETING // MEDIA // MOVEMENT