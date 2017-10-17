2017 Red Bull Straight Rhythm Two-Stroke Shootout Rider List and Bracket Challenge Announced

October 17th, 2017 – The field is set for the Two-Stroke Shootout at Red Bull Straight Rhythm. This eight-man bracketed competition will be exclusively for bikes with two-stroke engines, and will be hosted by Ken Roczen. But how will it all unfold?

The Two-Stroke Bracket Challenge allows you to make your best guess. Drag and drop riders below to fill out your bracket and pick a winner. Submit your bracket and the first perfect bracket (or the closest to perfect) will win a prize pack from Fox Racing (not to mention the admiration of your friends and family). Get to Fairplex in Pomona or tune in to Red Bull TV on October 21 to root on your picks.

Competing Two-Stroke riders (9 compete in Qualifying, 8 advance):

1. Chad Reed

2. Ryan Villopoto

3. Ronnie Mac

4. Mike Brown

5. Ryan Sipes

6. Gared Steinke

7. Ryan Morais

8. Michael Sleeter

9. Jon Ames

Play the Bracket Challenge: http://fantasybracket.redbull.com