100% Introduces the Racecraft+ Goggle

Now is the time to upgrade your arsenal. The most renowned goggle on the market just got better; the Racecraft has evolved. Introducing the Racecraft+.

With the ever-progressing speeds of riders, the demands of a goggle increase with it, so we stepped up to the plate. We have armed the Racecraft+ with an injected polycarbonate lens to increase visual clarity and protect against the demands

of today’s racing conditions. An elevated lens retention wall ensure the Plus + shield lens stays secure, and the four layer face foam offers the ultimate sweat absorption.



Experience confidence inspiring protection and superior clarity with the Racecraft + www.ride100percent.com

About 100%:

The 100% brand has always been synonymous with motocross Americana and has been linked to many iconic moments that have built the roots and history of what is modern motocross.

Today, as the brand's awareness grows again in Motocross, on Downhill slopes, and BMX tracks, 100% is inspiring a whole new generation of racers and asking them the original tag line, "How much effort do you give?"

Based in San Diego, California, 100% produces a collection of premium goggles, eyewear, bike helmets, gloves, and sportswear that is designed specifically for today's demanding racer.

100%. The Spirit Of Racing.

For more info, contact info@ride100percent.com

www.ride100percent.com

